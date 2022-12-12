Morrissey announced the recording of a new album “Without Music The World Dies”.

The lead singer and former vocalist of The Smiths has confirmed plans to record his 15th album between January and February next year.

Meanwhile, the release of “Bonfire Of Teenagers” is expected in the spring of 2023. It was originally scheduled for release in February, but has since been postponed without any details, as the singer referred to the fact that the decisions are “exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records (Los Angeles).”

A new message posted on Morrissey’s website about “Without Music The World Dies” reads: “Studio time is booked for January and February 2023, when Morrissey will record his new album WITHOUT MUSIC THE WORLD DIES.

“This record will be Morrissey’s fifth album produced by ten-time Grammy winner Joe Ciccarelli, and the band still includes Jesse Tobias, Gustavo Manzur, Alain White, Juan Galeano and Brendan Buckley. 12 songs were written by Morrissey together with Allen White, Jesse Tobias and Gustavo Manzur. The project does not have a record company yet, and ways to achieve global distribution are currently being explored.”

Morrissey himself commented: “The songs are great, of course, and even the relentless hardships we’ve been through lately aren’t enough to kill us.”

Morrissey confirmed that he currently has no recording contract when he announced “Bonfire Of Teenagers” in 2021: “Morrissey is not signed. The album is available to whoever offers the highest (or lowest) price.” The mentioned contender for the US release of the album seems to have been Capitol, and the UK release has yet to be confirmed.

During the announcement of the record, he added: “The worst year of my life ends with the best album of my life.” The album is a follow-up to 2020’s “I Am Not A Dog On A Chain”.

As for other news, Morrissey recently shared his views on the conversation about “diversity” in art and culture in general.

When Morrissey spoke about the “belittling” of culture in the UK during his first on-camera interview since 2015, including “unbearable” content in British TV commercials, he continued by stating that “few people believe in music anymore.”.

The singer continued by saying that “bloodless” record companies now tend to reject new artists who do not bring almost instant success. He added that in the past, labels have allowed artists to have a few “flops” before they decide to break off a relationship.

“They [record label executives] say, ‘Oh, we have to have diversity, diversity, diversity,’ that is, the diversity of people you don’t know,” Morrissey said. “And it just means—it’s just another word to match. This is a new way to talk about conformity, diversity. You won’t see anything diverse anyway, it’s all conformism.”