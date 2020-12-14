Morgan Stanley: Bitcoin Will Become Global Currency

High-performing Bitcoin this year, with the impact of the pandemic and especially institutional investments, gained a strong momentum this year and succeeded in overshadowing fiat currencies such as the dollar. Although there are those who believe that the dollar, which has the status of a global reserve currency, can maintain this status, Morgan Stanley’s global strategist does not agree. Strategist Ruchir Sharma explained how Bitcoin will become a global reserve currency by dethroning the dollar.

Commenting on Bitcoin, Morgan Stanley global strategist Ruchir Sharma explained that BTC is on its way to becoming a global reserve currency, replacing the US dollar. Stating that cryptocurrencies strengthened against the US dollar during the pandemic process, the strategist said that the US dollar was as strong as ever at the beginning of the pandemic, but it was weakened by factors such as the central bank’s printing of money in the future.

Cryptocurrencies rival the dollar

Sharma recalled the quarantine practices and closed businesses experienced in the Kovid-19 pandemic and stated that the central bank wanted to print unlimited money as a solution to these negativities and said:

“In the pandemic, they believed that as a solution to quarantine practices, they could print unlimited money without hindering the dollar’s reserve currency status. But the dollar has been a competitor: cryptocurrencies. ”

Stating that those who are afraid that central banks will decrease the value of fiat currencies, the strategist stated that they started to buy Bitcoin intensively, and that Bitcoin has increased more than 4 times since March and has become one of the hottest investments.

The dollar’s rule will end

Stating that the USA accumulated a lot of debt during the pandemic, Sharma emphasized that this situation was a sign of an approaching crisis. The strategist said that the reign of the dollar would probably end when the rest of the world began to think that the US could not pay its debts, and that Bitcoin would benefit from this situation:

“The reign of the dollar will likely end when the rest of the world starts to think that the US cannot pay its debts. It is likely that the central bank will print money after the pandemic. Whether it is reliable or not, Bitcoin will benefit from growing distrust of traditional assets. ”

Finally, Ruchir Sharma stated that small businesses in countries such as Nigeria, where it is difficult to earn dollars, or countries such as Argentina, where the local currency is unstable, have started to use Bitcoin in international trade. He cited the cryptocurrency steps taken by platforms such as PayPal and Venmo as an example of the increase in Bitcoin in global use.



