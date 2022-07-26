Morgan Freeman tracks down Traffickers on Paradise Highway [EXCLUSIVE CLIP]

Screen Rant can exclusively present a scene from the upcoming thriller “Paradise Highway”, which will appear in some cinemas on July 29 and will be simultaneously available in digital format and on demand. Lionsgate’s release was the feature film debut for screenwriter and director Anna Gutto, who previously co-directed several episodes of the Netflix series “Home for Christmas” and was widely recognized for her short films.

In the exclusive Screen Rant clip from Paradise Highway, viewers can see that the job puts a heavy burden on a young agent who asks his shriveled partner why the victims don’t try to run away more often. However, having been doing this for half a century, Gerick knows that victims of human trafficking often feel that they have nowhere to go. And almost as often they really don’t. Watch the full clip below:

While Paradise Highway deals with dark stuff, a previously released trailer suggests there is light at the end of the tunnel. After all, Sally Bincho is a heartless kidnapper and doesn’t want to hurt Layla. Will Finley and Gerick save her and her charges or will they begin to turn the situation around on their own, it will be known on July 29. “Paradise Highway” also stars Frank Grillo (“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”), Veronica Ferres (“Zero Contact”). ) and Christian Seidel (“Queen’s Gambit”).

Other recent Lionsgate releases include Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall, which they distributed; and Nicolas Cage’s adventure comedy The Unbearable Weight of Immense Talent, which they co-produced. Lionsgate is also the long–awaited Clerks III, which will be released on September 13. The duration of Paradise Highway is 115 minutes, and the rating is R.