Morgan Freeman and the harassment accusations he faced

Morgan Freeman is one of the most famous actors on the big screen. At 83, he has participated in more than 100 film productions, not counting his appearances on the small screen and plays. The actor has a long career and is the favorite actor of many, however in 2018 his career was tainted due to the accusations of sexual harassment he received.

In May of that year, after the #MeToo movement exploded in Hollywood, the CNN channel released an investigation where a total of 16 people who had worked with him pointed out inappropriate behavior and harassment. The following were tough days for Freeman, who faced accusations from both men and women.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9XPCHYFk4c/?utm_source=ig_embed

A young production assistant claimed that Freeman had “tried to lift her skirt,” another said that the actor had made “uncomfortable comments about her body.” After the testimonies came to light, the fuse was lit and the actor had to face comments of all kinds.

The accusations against Freeman disappear

Months later, everything was diluted and the accusations led to nothing. The law did not intervene and there was even talk of journalistic fraud by the media that had spoken with the alleged victims, according to an article published by El Mundo. It was even said that everything had been devised by a “racist reporter.”

For his part, the actor apologized and at the same time pleaded not guilty, regretting that such delicate accusations cast doubt on his career and reputation. But the damage was done.

In the end, the network rejected the request for an apology from the actor’s lawyers. Freeman has not been singled out for the issue again and is now awaiting the premiere of the latest production he was part of: The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard opposite Ryan Reynolds, Samuel Jackson and Salma Hayek.



