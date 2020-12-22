More Unpublished Facts About What We Know Till Date

Virgin River’s first season premiered in December 2019, and season 2 dropped in late November 2020. So it’s highly likely that Netflix is ​​targeting a late 2021 release date, although that’s pure. speculation at this time.

How many episodes will there be for Virgin River season 3?

While we don’t know when Virgin River season 3 will premiere, we do know how many episodes there will be. Season 3 of the show, starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, will have 10 episodes. That’s the same number of episodes as in seasons 1 and 2.

Who from the cast of season 2 will be in attendance?

Netflix has also revealed some details on who from the Virgin River cast will be returning for season 3, and it looks like most of the fan favorites will be returning.

Unsurprisingly, the series star Breckenridge will reprise her role as Mel Monroe. Henderson, who plays Mel’s lead squeeze Jack Sheridan, will also return.

Similarly, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Grayson Gurnsey, Lauren Hammersley, Sarah Dugdale, Jenny Cooper, Daniel Gillies, Chase Petriw, and Marco Grazzini are also set to return for the show’s next season.

Virgin River is also adding a couple of new characters that will feature Grey’s Anatomy’s Zibby Allen who will play Jack’s sister Brie, who is a lawyer.

On the other hand, actress Stacey Farber has also landed a recurring role on the series. She will play Tara, Lilly’s (Linda Boyd) daughter. Tara will help her mother take care of the baby she gave birth and later abandoned in season 1.

Right now, Virgin River fans are guaranteed at least one more season of the show. While the future of the show beyond that is uncertain, there is definitely no shortage of source material, given that Carr has written 21 Virgin River books, with the most recent being published in October 2020.

Likewise, showrunner Sue Tenney has indicated that she plans to stay true to the spirit of the original novels, even if some elements of the plot may differ between the show and the books.

“Ultimately, the way I look at the show is that we’re going to have as many seasons as we have and when we get to the final season, we want them to be where Robyn Carr has them,” Tenney said when discussing Mel and Jack’s relationship. during an interview.



