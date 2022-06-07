More than a decade later, Joe Jonas changed the lyrics of his song to complement Taylor Swift

When it comes to events that can immediately send social media into a frenzy, the playing field is admittedly quite vast these days. But while trends come and go, one constant guarantee is that the internet will explode when a celebrity either A) provokes a feud with Taylor Swift, B) stops feuding with Taylor Swift, or C) is busy with something else. with her. Joe Jonas knows better than most (with the exception of Jake Gyllenhaal) how this cycle can develop, as he has been the object of love and hate for Swifties since the two pop megastars struck up a three-month relationship in 2008. Now it looks like this: if Jonas completely buried the metaphorical axe during a concert performance that included changing the lyrics of a popular Jonas Brothers song that initially cast a shadow on Swift. (At least, if you believe the assumptions.)

As those who are well versed in the history of Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift probably know, there are words in the Jonas Brothers track “Much Better” that are allegedly aimed at Swift, since it appeared after her infamous interview on the Ellen Show. The subsequent backlash from Swiftie and her Fearless track “Forever & Always”, dedicated to their short-lived relationship. But during what seems to be Jonas’ last live performance with the song “Much Better”, fans went crazy after hearing how he changed the wording so that now it was more in favor of his former Grammy winner.

Obviously, there weren’t any dizzying changes, but one word from Joe Jonas still meant the whole world to leagues of pop music fans. (I don’t mean those who live to talk shit and arbitrarily beat people up, but these people can never be fed up.) Watch an excerpt from the speech below on Twitter, knowing that this is the musical equivalent of a peace treaty.

Not that he unexpectedly invited her on stage or anything like that, but nevertheless, the fact that Jonas flips the lyrics in such a non-public way is at least a sign that they could potentially share a stage together in the future. This is another step in the right direction, if nothing else, and once again indicates that both musicians have outgrown their more disturbing views.

Because let’s not forget that Jonas changed the same line in the past to (presumably) refer to Taylor Swift. Back in 2009, the same year that the Jonas brothers’ album Lines, Vines and Trying Times was released, he performed “Much Better”, singing that he was “done with country stars”. So this is by far the most noteworthy center through which discreet updates can be entered about its current position with Swift.

To be sure, Joe Jonas is definitely not trying to fix fences for any romanticized reasons, as he currently lives in a happy marriage with Game of Thrones veteran Sophie Turner, who most recently was part of the cast of HBO’s “The Ladder.” . Turner, currently pregnant with their second child, is a big fan of Taylor Swift’s music, and the Swifties definitely haven’t overlooked that she loves songs inspired by her husband, albeit years before they ever met.

Not to mention that Taylor Swift has been having an affair with actor Joe Alvin since 2016. (Although I’m not sure how Alvin feels about Jonas Brothers music yet.) So, even if it’s nothing more than the friendship of former friends, that’s all it takes.

