More than 700 PS2 game prototypes coming to PC

The Hidden Palace game preservation project has published more than 700 demonstrations and prototypes of PlayStation 2 games. The contents include several games that were only available on the console, but which can now be downloaded and emulated on the computer.

The initiative called Projeto Deluge was carried out thanks to the work of a single employee, who passed on all the content to those responsible for the Hidden Palace. Most of the projects were not even released to the public, as they include development prototypes and demos made available only to the press.

The list of all 752 games released in the Deluge Project can be found on the Hidden Palace website, including links to download the files, which can be run on computer emulators. Those responsible for the initiative also promise that more productions will be added to the catalog, which currently has 900 GB of data.

Content already available on the Deluge Project includes unfinished versions of iconic PlayStation 2 games, including Shadow of the Colossus, Okami, Final Fantasy X and God of War. The list also includes demos for games like Spyro: Enter the Dragonfly and Ratchet & Clank .

The Hidden Palace team also played some of the content posted on their Twitch channel. The six-hour broadcast can be viewed here.

The recovery of rare PS2 games comes at a critical time in the history of the console’s successor. According to rumors, Sony should close the PlayStation Store on the PlayStation 3 soon, which will make it impossible to buy digital games on the platform.