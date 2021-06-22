More than 600 offers in the Nintendo Switch eShop

Nintendo Switch: Some of the best games available on the Nintendo console are on sale in their digital format The Nintendo Switch eShop offers a large number of games that can be found on sale during these days. In fact, there are more than 600 titles that are discounted in price and that are tremendously attractive to expand our Switch catalog with the advantages of the digital format: the ability to always carry the game with us and start it whenever we feel like it, without any kind of restrictions. . For this reason, at Meristation we have decided to collect games that cannot fail in your collection and that are currently on sale on the console.

Nintendo Switch essentials on sale

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 48.99 euros (30% discount). One of the best games ever and a new way of understanding open worlds. Breath of the Wild is 30% off and if you don’t have it yet, now is the best time to make your mouths for its sequel in 2022.

Fire Emblem Three Houses – 39.99 euros (30% discount). The latest installment in Nintendo’s strategy saga featured three houses with their own goals, bringing plenty of nuance and replayability. With tall graphics and interesting social relationships between characters, it’s another must-have.

Doom Eternal – 29.99 euros (50% discount). One of the most important shooters of the last decade fits and in what way in portable format, offering a first-class experience with the advantages of the console. The most stark action to rid the land of demons.

Octopath Traveler – 29.99 euros (50% discount). JRPG lovers are in luck on Nintendo Switch with titles like this unique journey of eight heroes and its eight stories that will end up intertwining with a first-rate soundtrack and a highly addictive combat system.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – 29.99 euros (50% discount). Classic among classics and a reference to modern open worlds, Skyrim arrived on Nintendo Switch with all the content and the same epic that made it eternal. A masterpiece that cannot be missing from any Nintendo Switch worth its salt.