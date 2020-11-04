More than 50,000 people voted for Kanye West

They have announced that Kanye West has received support from the people during the elections in the United States in this 2020.

Since rapper Kanye West ran for president of the United States, he caused quite a stir on social media and on Election Day, people are voting for him, other than he did it himself.

And it is that, the husband of Kim Kardashian has admitted that he will run again for the elections of 2024, because the producer’s intentions are to reach the White House, because it has been made known that people are in favor of the proposals of the famous.

Through social networks they have announced that Kanye West has more than 50 thousand votes as a contender for the presidency of the United States, as there are still days before the final counts of some states are released, and the rapper has had support from the people.

Kanye West receives support from the people during the elections

And it is that, in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont, votes have been registered in support of rapper Kanye West, as some people have supported the candidate’s proposals.

Although it has been mentioned in some media that the decision to run for president would appear to be a marketing strategy, it has also been speculated that they have been the result of episodes of the rapper’s bipolarity.

From what the numbers go, the famous one has had 1,154 votes in Vermont; in Utah 3, 722; in Tennessee 9,847; Oklahoma 5,261; Mississippi 1,875; Minnesota 3,766; Louisiana 3,814: Kentucky 6,077; Colorado 5,362 and Arkansas 3,237 have been the vote counts.

For now in La Verdad Noticias we will be informing you more details of what will happen in the final counts to elect the president of the United States, although rapper Kanye West has admitted that he lost the elections, but he will try in 2024.



