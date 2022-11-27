More Than 40 Manchester United Fans Have Been Convicted of Participating in Last Year’s Protest at Old Trafford.

More than 40 people were convicted of illegally participating in a protest against Glazers at Old Trafford last year.

On May 2, a large-scale protest against the owners of the club took place, fans demonstrated at Old Trafford and even at the Lowry Hotel.

As a result of the protest, United’s decisive match with Liverpool that day was postponed to a later date. The protest followed the club’s attempt to compete in the failed European Super League.

Despite the strong police presence, some fans broke into Old Trafford, and some of them showed disobedience.

The Messenger reports: “Dozens of police officers, stewards and other workers were attacked, barriers, bottles and flares were thrown. The damage caused amounted to tens of thousands of pounds, most of which was caused to television cameras owned by a private company.”

“The match was postponed and an investigation was launched, during which hundreds of hours of CCTV cameras were viewed to find out who was involved in it.”

“More than 40 people have been convicted, almost all this month, for crimes such as assault, burglary and criminal damage.”

The age of convicts ranges from teenagers to 52 years.

GMP Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry condemned the erratic and destructive behavior of some people.

Chaudhry particularly sharply criticized the attack on police officers and emergency workers who risk their lives every day for the betterment of society.

After the protest at Old Trafford, United fans gathered together several times to express their dissatisfaction with the Glazer family.

Old Trafford fans regularly sing chants against the Glazers, and some even boycott games. Let’s hope that the recent news about the Glazers’ interest in relinquishing control will become a reality, and United will finally be able to return to success.