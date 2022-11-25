“More than 30 Lies in this Interview” — Royal Author Makes Huge Claims About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Interview With Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the royal family and people in the United Kingdom with their high-profile interview with Oprah Winfrey last year. The couple openly discussed the reason for their departure from the royal family, as they made many serious accusations to the palace.

During the conversation, Meghan Markle spoke about her depressed mental state during her first pregnancy due to stress from the media and members of the royal family. The former American actress also claimed that the institution ignored her plea for help to preserve her image. Meanwhile, racism has been one of the most high-profile and controversial accusations made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. A few months after the explosive conversation, the royal writer Angela Levin questioned the authenticity of the accusations.

Prince Harry and Meghan behave like spoiled teenagers

Angela Levin said that the accusations made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview are not true. Speaking about Markle’s mental health problems, the royal biographer suggested that the Duchess may have been uncomfortable in a royal setting, but the institution is not responsible for this.

She also criticized the Sussex for not recognizing the luxurious life they still live due to the fact that they are part of the British monarchy. “There were more than 30 lies in that interview. They got their fame, they got their fortune thanks to the royal family, and it’s hundreds and hundreds of millions, isn’t it?” said the royal author, as mentioned by Hindustan Times.

Angela Levin also reflected on the Duke and Duchess’ racist statements. In an interview, Prince Harry said that a member of the royal family is concerned about the color of his child’s skin. Clarifying his opinion on this, Levin believes that it does not make sense that someone will care about the color of the children’s skin even before the couple gets married or engaged.

