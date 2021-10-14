More Than 3 Billion People Play Games In The World

Games: We all know how big an industry the gaming industry has become, especially with the pandemic. Especially recently shared statistics reinforce this situation.

Number of Gamers 3.24 Billion

According to the latest data from Statista, 3.24 billion people in the world are playing games right now. Statistics by continent are also very interesting. Research shows that in 2021, approximately 1.48 billion people played video games in Asia. This number has made Asia the largest gaming market in the world. Europe took the second place with close to 715 million gamers.

There is also an interesting statistic for computer owners in the shared data. According to the 2021 game statistics research on WEPC, the computer game industry is expected to reach $70 billion by 2023. It is also stated that currently 48 percent of computer owners use the device to play video games.