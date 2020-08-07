More than 20 GB of confidential Intel documents leaked

Intel suffers theft of confidential information, 20 GB of intellectual property has been published so far

At least 20 GB of files from the tech giant Intel that have been marked as confidential or restricted access began to be made public on the internet, the company’s intellectual property is now in the public domain thanks to a leak. Among the stolen and published documents are product guides, as well as company roadmaps and even manuals for chips made by Intel.

Intel has already given its part and confirms that the documents were stolen from the company’s Resource and Design Center, so it is believed that someone with access to this place is responsible for the leak of the documents. In today’s news, another theory points to a hacker gaining access to the internal system, allowing him to steal the information.

This theory is based on the testimony of Till Kottmann, a Swiss software engineer who he claims received the documents from a hacker who claims to have access to Intel’s internal system, and Kottmann says that these 20 GB are only part of many. leaks that will be released regarding Intel files.

For its part, Intel says it did not have a security breach, a claim that is denied by the published conversation that Till Kottmann had with the hacker who claimed the intrusion and extraction of the data.

In the conversation you can read that he had access through an unprotected server in the Akamai CDN, where Intel’s confidential documents are hosted, he even comments that many of the ZIP files that were password protected had absurdly simple keys such as ‘intel123’.

The files that have been stolen from Intel’s servers are guides to chips and tools, as well as schematics and sample codes; Kabylake BIOS reference codes, camera driver binaries made for SpaceX. Among the files there are also documents related to products that have not been launched yet, such as Tiger Lake.



