More than 2 years without scoring in the Classical

Leo Messi will jump to the Camp Nou court to play his classic 44, with a particularity: the Argentine has been two years, five months and eighteen days without scoring a goal against Real Madrid, one of his favorite victims.

The player who has scored the most in the history of the classics (26 goals) has not seen the door against the eternal rival in the last five duels. In the classics he has 26 goals: 18 goals in the League, 2 in the Champions League and another 6 in the Spanish Super Cup. Nobody has scored more than him.

However, the last goal of Rosario against Real Madrid dates back to May 6, 2018, in the match of the 36th day of the League that ended in a draw (2-2).

A strange drought in the last five classics that coincides with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus. Since the Portuguese has not played in the league, Messi has not seen a goal against his eternal rival.

In those last five games, his team has won three times, all of them in the 2018-19 season, while last season, they had a draw and a loss.

This season, the Barça captain has played every minute in the league and has scored a single goal, from a penalty, against Villarreal for an average of 0.25 goals per game, much lower than the 0.75 average the previous season.



