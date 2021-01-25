More Than 2 Times Valued in 1 Month: What is ICON (ICX)

ICON (ICX), one of the top 100 altcoins in the market value ranking, valued more than 120% in 1 month. The ICX price, which increased by more than 30% in 1 week, was based on $ 0.90. What is ICON and on which exchanges is ICX available?

ICON (ICX) price nearly 6 times in 1 year, while it increased significantly in 1 month. ICX showed an increase rate of over 120% in 1 month. Valued over 10% in 24 hours, ICX once again rose above the $ 0.80 threshold.

With the acceleration it caught, ICON increased its market value to over $ 515 million and became the 65th largest cryptocurrency by market value. ICX daily trade volume reached $ 115.5 million. The ICX price, which declined to $ 0.10 about a year ago, broke a record by seeing $ 13 in January 2018.

What is ICON (ICX)?

ICON is a decentralized blockchain network focused on interoperability. With ICON, independent blockchains such as Bitcoin and Ethereum can be linked and transacted with each other. With the ICON project, organizations or companies can ensure the integrity and transparency of the data they share between them.

ICON Network is powered by a blockchain engine called “loopchain” and can process hundreds of transactions per second. The “loopchain” designed by ICONLOOP is a project adopted by state institutions in South Korea and used in the services of these organizations. Loopchain has been recognized as Seoul’s standard blockchain platform.

ICX is the ICON Network’s native cryptocurrency. The circulation supply for ICX is 584.2 million as of January 25, 2021. ICX coin is listed on more than 20 exchanges, over 65 trading pairs in total. It can be found on platforms like ICX Binance, Upbit, Bithumb, and Kraken.