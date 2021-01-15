More than 150 thousand Tesla cars can be recalled

Tesla is one of the most popular autonomous vehicle manufacturers in the world. Vehicles that have a lot of technology, large engines and an aesthetic that usually leaves no one indifferent. If there is something to highlight about Tesla, it is its Auto Pilot merger, which allows you to drive a car in a semi-autonomous way, although this has also cost the company more than one criticism.

However, now it has not been the focus of this function, but there is another detail that could force Tesla to withdraw 158 thousand vehicles from the market due to a fault detected in its system. This failure is related to the operation of the incredible touch screens that we find inside a Tesla.

The control units for these displays have reportedly failed in some Tesla models after a memory problem occurred. This would cause the screen to cease functions and consequently many of the useful functions of the vehicle such as the autopilot itself, the signaling system, rear camera, air conditioning system, etc.

These would be the affected Tesla models

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has ruled on the matter and has requested the withdrawal of the models affected by this failure by Tesla to find a solution as soon as possible. The affected models would be the Model S from 2012 to 2018 and the Model X from 2016 to 2018. All these versions would be using an NVIDIA flash memory that is causing this type of errors in the MCU or Control Unit. Means of these models.

Although this failure allows you to continue driving the car without any other problem, the truth is that the media control screen remains completely black and does not allow you to interact with it or have access to any of its functions.

Now, it is Tesla who must present a justification for this failure and its plans to solve it if it does not want this to go further and finally they can request the withdrawal of more than 150 thousand vehicles, which are the ones that would have this memory module that causes failure.

This problem seems to have been detected almost two years ago, but at the moment Tesla would not have taken any step forward to solve it or have spoken about it. We will see if now, after the proposal by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there is movement by Elon Musk’s company.