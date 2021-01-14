More surprises from Park Shin Hye as a brave warrior

The producers of Sisyphus: The Myth, starring South Korean stars Park Shin Hye and Cho Seung Woo, released a new image as a preview of what the JTBC K-Drama special will bring, as part of their celebration. tenth anniversary.

In the photo, Park Shin Hye appears as Kang Seo Hae, a very skilled character who uses ropes to move between high-rise buildings in Seoul, even forcefully catching an oversized man with just his hands.

In Sisyphus: The Myth, Cho Seung Woo plays Han Tae Sool, a genius engineer who sets out on a dangerous journey to discover hidden creatures that secretly reside in our world.

Han Tae Sool is saved by Kang Seo Hae (Park Shin Hye), who has come a long and dangerous path to save him. The actress will star in spectacular action scenes with a character very different from the one she was used to for her followers.

