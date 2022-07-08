More single-player games Should Include invasion mechanics

Single-player games are usually designed to allow one player to explore the game world at their own pace, and they only need to be mindful of NPCs and enemy characters. After all, when the player is sufficiently familiar with a particular world or enemy, this game can become routine and expected. On the other hand, competitive multiplayer games have goals in which opposing players face each other, which requires players to think more creatively and expect surprises from their enemies.

With that said, some games combine two types of play styles, allowing hostile players to enter the main player’s game in order to eliminate them, otherwise called a multiplayer invasion game. Few games actually use this mechanic, which initially became popular thanks to the FromSoftware Soulsborne series. But in recent years, more and more games have been introducing invasion mechanics with quite a bit of success, which shows that more single-player games should allow for multiplayer invasions.

History of multiplayer invasions

Unsurprisingly, one of the first games to use such unique mechanics as invasions is also one of the most influential games in gaming: Demon’s Souls by FromSoftware. When the first Soulsborne legacy game was released in 2009, it subtly incorporated a multiplayer system into the main game, which surprised most players. Since most are used to the idea that a multiplayer game is a classic confrontation between Team A and Team B, it was a shock to the players that they advanced through a single-player role-playing game only to receive a notification that they had been invaded and now had to fight. the red phantom of another player character.

However, FromSoftware wasn’t the only popular developer who wanted to enable intrusions. In 2007, Arkane Studios started creating a game called The Crossing, which was supposed to be a Gothic first-person shooter, very similar to the Dishonored series from Arkane. The team behind the game wanted to include a mechanic they called “cross player”, in which the host players would have some enemy characters in their game controlled by other human players, and give players a respite from the usual multiplayer experience. Unfortunately, the game was never released due to publisher issues and financial problems, but the cross-player mechanics were definitely a precursor to the invasion mechanics in future games.

After Demon’s Souls, almost all other games in the Soulsborne series included invasion mechanics, and Sekiro was the only game without multiplayer. The latest release of Arkane, Deathloop, finally reintroduces a version of invasions from the developers, allowing hostile players to control one of the main antagonists and try to destroy the main player. Both franchises are considered very successful, and their multiplayer is a breath of fresh air compared to the standard.

At the same time, there are several other popular franchises that included or planned to include invasions. In the Watch Dogs series, there was an iteration of mechanics in which an invading player tried to secretly hack the host player while being hunted by the host in a deadly game of cat and mouse. Metal Gear Solid 5 allowed invading players to attack and steal the advanced operational base of the host player, while the host engaged in a firefight to protect their resources. Dying Light included an additional mode called “Become a Zombie”, which allowed one player to control a super zombie that chased and attacked up to 4 human players at night. An invasion mode was also planned in Doom Eternal, but it had to be cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of time.

The most recent iteration of invasions came from Sniper Elite 5, which used mechanics such as Deathloop, and a hostile invader fought the host in a one-on-one sniper battle in the midst of the campaign. Obviously, many games that are traditionally single-player have been able to successfully incorporate the invasion mechanics and give players a different experience. Although this type of multiplayer game is not suitable for all types of games, it is worth exploring the potential of a multiplayer invasion game.

How Invasion Multiplayer Can Affect Other Games

Needless to say, not every single-player game is created with invasion mechanics in mind. FromSoftware specifically designed each game expecting players to use multiplayer mechanics, and even then many players were able to abuse or use the system to create a far from ideal experience. However, many games already have a perfect formula that can be given a unique twist by introducing invasions.

In linear goal-based games, such as the Hitman series, the player is asked to complete a task or series of tasks while being interrupted by non-player characters. The most ideal way to play these types of games is to learn routines and follow through on a plan.