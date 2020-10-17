More on recording voice chats on PS5 from Sony

Sony provided more details on a controversial new PlayStation voice chat recording feature that was first mentioned in the latest 8.0 update released earlier this week. This feature has led some users to believe that the company will actively record and monitor conversations between private groups.

Catherine Jensen, Sony’s vice president of global consumer experiences, acknowledged in a new blog post on Friday that the company “needs to explain more clearly why this functionality is available.”

“Its sole purpose is to help report inappropriate behavior, including acts that violate our Community Code of Conduct,” said Jensen now Sony said feature next month. he wrote. “Please note that this feature will not actively monitor or listen to your conversations and is strictly reserved for reporting online harassment or insult.”

Instead, the company says the feature will continuously record the last five minutes of any private voice chat. That way, if a user encounters harassment or anything they think violates Sony’s rules regarding player behavior, they can send a 40-second clip for Sony’s moderation team to review. This will include 20 seconds of potentially annoying behavior selected by the user, 10 seconds before and 10 seconds after the section selected for the added context.

“These reports can be sent directly through the PS5 console and will then be sent for moderation to our Consumer Experience team, who will listen to the recording and take action if necessary. Some reports submitted will not be valid and our team will take this as an opportunity to provide guidance and training. ” explains Jensen.

Jensen says there will be no option to disable voice chat recording. Because Sony says it wants “all users to feel safe while playing with others online, not just those who choose to activate”.



