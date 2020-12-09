More of a relationship than what appears on the screen

Peaky Blinders featured Jessie Eden (Charlie Murphy) in season four. She was a key actress in the 1926 General Strike, and her influence also didn’t go unnoticed by Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) on the show.

Peaky Blinders’ Charlie Murphy is an Irish actress who is probably best known for playing Siobhán Delaney in the drama Love / Hate for four years. Also in The Village, The Last Kingdom, Rebellion and Happy Valley.

But is there a family connection between Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy and the 32-year-old actress? They are both Irish and not from Birmingham, they have the same last name and have a successful acting career.

However, this is all the pair have in common, as Cillian and Charlie are not related. Charlie was seen at one point in season five of Peaky Blinders, but it is unclear whether or not she would return for the next season.

Fans have been desperately waiting for the new episodes of Peaky Blinders. Filming was almost ready to begin earlier this year, but had to be postponed as the country was shut down.

Unfortunately, it looks like the wait will be even longer without a release date in sight. The sixth season of Peaky Blinders may not be on our screens until late 2021 or even 2022.



