More information about this source text

The most precise 3D map of our galaxy, the Milky Way, has been created. The map in question shows both the center of the Milky Way and the stars moving around it.

In the light of the data collected by the Gaia observatory, which is affiliated with the European Space Agency (ESA), the most accurate 3D map of our galaxy and stars moving in space has been revealed.

The latest data show the location and movement of slightly less than 2 billion stars, along with highly accurate measurements of approximately 300,000 stars 326 light-years from the Solar system, according to information provided by MIT Technology Review.

This is the Milky Way’s most precise map ever.

The new 3D map created not only provided a magnificent visuality, but also provided new information about the movement of the solar system in the Milky Way. Accordingly, our star moves towards the center of the galaxy at an acceleration of 7 millimeters per second.

The main goal of this mission is to answer questions such as how the Milky Way was formed, the fate of the solar system and other star systems, and how exactly the expansion of the universe took place. However, as you can imagine, the positions and velocities of stars and galaxies must be measured precisely.

In fact, the work being carried out in Gaia was planned to end in 2022, but the telescope used in the observatory did much better than expected, creating the possibility that the task could be extended until 2024. When the Gaia telescope is retired, it will have cataloged more than 2 billion objects in our galaxy.



