More Google Photos Portrait Lighting feature is available

The new feature called Portrait Light for Google Photos was first introduced to users on Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, which were recently introduced. The internet giant hasn’t lost much time in bringing this feature to more phones.

According to the news on the Android Police site, the Portrait Light feature meets users in all models of the Pixel series up to Pixel 2. Users who reach this feature will see the “Portrait light” option in the “Set” section when editing a photo of a person on Google Photos.

With this feature, users can change the direction and intensity of light in photos. For this, it is enough for Google’s artificial intelligence to detect a face in photos. The photo doesn’t have to be taken in portrait mode for this. In this way, users will be able to correct unnatural shadows even in very old photos.

The Android Police site has raised an issue regarding the implementation of the Google Photos Portrait Lighting feature. If the Google application makes a mistake instantly, users will not be able to fix it. Still, the fact that the presence of this feature is generally functional remains unchanged. It is currently unknown whether the feature will be available on more devices.



