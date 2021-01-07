More Final Fantasy games coming to Game Pass

More Final Fantasy games will come for the Xbox Game Pass, the digital game library that works with Microsoft’s subscription system. Final Fantasy, the JRYO series developed by Square Enix, has a large fan base around the world.

Currently, there are Final Fantasy games in the Xbox Game Pass library, including popular productions such as Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition, Final Fantasy VII Windows Edition. Although the Final Fantasy games to be added to the Game Pass library are old, their fans will be happy.

The Final Fantasy games that will come to Game Pass are as follows: