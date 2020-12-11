More Bitcoin Whales Have Never Been Seen Before

According to research by Chainalysis, the number of Bitcoin (BTC) whales has reached an all-time high. This ‘whale’ term used for addresses with more than 1,000 Bitcoins in it corresponds to large investors.

Cryptocurrency research firm Chainalysis made a statement about Bitcoin whales in its post on December 10. The statement stated that 302 new whales have been born since the beginning of 2020. The number of Bitcoin whales thus increased to 2 thousand 52 and thus a new record was broken.

The expected institutional investor is now here

This year, giant corporate companies such as MicroStrategy and MassMutual invested in Bitcoin. In addition, it is known that famous investors such as Paul Tudor Jones have started to include Bitcoin in their individual portfolios. Investment institutions such as Guggenheim and BlackRock, on the other hand, continue to research the cryptocurrency market, although they have not yet fully entered.

This whale statement by Chainalysis supports the claim that Bitcoin is actually being used by more institutional investors this year. Omkar Godbole of the CoinDesk team commented that this year’s rally of Bitcoin may have been supported by these investors.

The number of individual investors is also increasing

In the crypto money market, the number of not only large addresses but also small-medium addresses is on the rise. Small investors have also started buying more bitcoins this year, according to the message shared by Philip Gradwell of the Chainalysis team. As a result, the number of wallets that contain at least 5 bitcoins increased by 4 percent (8 thousand 842) to 234 thousand 408.



