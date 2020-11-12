More beautiful life: would Valentine hide a double identity?

In Plus belle la vie, Valentin seems to be hiding a heavy secret. Would the latter have a double identity? We tell you more!

Valentin seems to have a heavy secret in Plus belle la vie. Yes, the young man could well have a double identity.

Plus belle la vie is the flagship series of France 3. Yes, for more than 16 years now, the series has fascinated young and old. Thus, every evening, millions of television viewers gather, in front of their screens, to follow the adventures of the inhabitants of the Mistral. Incredible, right?

But a lot of the reason the show works so well is because of its colorful characters!

Yes, the characters of Plus belle la vie are both crazy, and each more endearing than the next. We, in any case, are fans of Mila, Sophie, Mirta but also Valentin!

Besides, the latter worries us a little. Yes, Valentin seems to be hiding a big secret in Plus belle la vie.

We tell you more!

WOULD VALENTIN HIDE A DOUBLE IDENTITY IN A MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE?

Valentin worries us in Plus belle la vie. And for good reason, the young man seems to be hiding something suspicious. A double identity perhaps?

In any case, this is what seems to indicate a spoiler extract unveiled by France 3.

Indeed, in this excerpt, the one who has been sharing Lætitia’s life for some time now, is surprised by the police searching trash cans.

Yes, Boher and another policeman see him drop trash cans, and therefore ask him to pick up and run because searching the trash cans is prohibited.

Confident in himself, Valentin tells them that they are wrong and that in France it is completely legal to rummage in garbage cans.

The tone rises quickly between the police and Lætitia’s darling; so that Boher finally asks him for his papers.

Valentin not having them, the police take him away in the direction of the police station!

In short, a surprising excerpt because Valentin is not the type to go through the trash.

So would Lætitia’s darling be homeless? Or is it just a misunderstanding?

To find out, you’ll have to watch the next episode of Plus belle la vie.



