More beautiful life: the hour of escape will soon ring!

To end the year on a high note, France 3 will therefore unveil the long-awaited bonus of “Plus belle la vie” tonight. And there will be quite a few twists and turns before Mouss’s escape! Warning SPOILERS.

Tonight, many of you will certainly be following the very special bonus of “Plus belle la vie”. And the writers have put the dishes in the big for delighted fans of the series.

After several weeks of hardship at Les Baumettes, Mouss will make arrangements with Stan to be able to escape from prison. But there will be a lot of unforeseen events to deal with for those around him.

Determined, Mila is ready to take him on a helicopter escape. Unfortunately for her, problems will pile up on her end.

Indeed her mother will come to see her at the wrong time! Once again, his bad company hurt him again. And Alison’s sister is going to have to take it upon herself to sort them out.

Coming soon in “Plus belle la vie”, Luna will also incur Pavel’s wrath by hiding her affair with Bertrand from him.

As he wanted to sabotage the latter’s escape plan, Irina’s father’s betrayal could come at a cost to him.

MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE: MOUSS ESCAPE COULD TURN AT FIASCO!

In the upcoming episodes in “Plus belle la vie”, Rousset will discover Claire’s real intentions! And Sophie’s colleague will have to rely only on her courage to get through.

In the midst of the turmoil, she can of course count on the help of Léo Castelli. Over time, Barbara’s father has come to see clearly in the game of Commissioner Mazelle. And he will do everything to make him stop when the time comes.

For her part, Barbara who hopes that Stan can escape with Mouss will be heartbroken when she learns of the death of her beloved.

And Mila will not hesitate to confront her to find out more about the circumstances of her disappearance … To be continued in “Plus belle la vie”.



