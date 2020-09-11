More beautiful life: Mouss takes a new step with Mila!

In addition, the characters are really endearing. So obviously we want to follow their adventures on the small screen daily.

In Plus belle la vie, Mila and Mouss have, for example, a complex relationship. If Mouss seems really mad in love with Mila, the latter seems, for her part, rather lost.

However, fans of the series are convinced that the two friends will soon be the new couple in the series!

A theory that seems to be confirmed. Indeed, in the last episodes, Mouss was able to get closer to the young girl. Okay, come on, let’s tell you what happened!

IN MOST BEAUTIFUL LIFE, MOUSS SUCCESSFULLY CROSSED A STEP WITH MILA

Indeed, in Plus belle la vie, Mouss and Mila saw their relationship evolve. For the greatest pleasure of Mouss!

But what happened?

In short, Yvonne, Rochat’s grandma, suffered water damage. She was therefore welcomed into the roommate. To be nice, Mouss decides to leave her room and asks Mila if he can sleep with her!

Although Mila doesn’t seem too happy at first, the young woman accepts.

The two young people therefore end up sleeping together! Yes, yes you heard that right!

Okay, ok, she clearly asked him to hold on tight. But, at the same time, it’s already a start!

We, anyway, really hope they end up together!



