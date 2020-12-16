More beautiful life: Mouss soon cleared after the escape?

In the special episode of Plus Belle La Vie, this December 15, Mouss escaped. Will he now be exonerated? This Tuesday, December 15, Mouss managed to escape from the Baumettes prison in Plus Belle La Vie. Will the police finally exonerate him?

May the viewers of Plus Belle La Vie not rejoice so quickly! In fact, they are not at the end of their surprises despite the happy events they have just witnessed.

In the special episode, broadcast this Tuesday, December 15, everyone rejoiced at Mouss’s escape. As a reminder, the detainee locked behind bars by injustice had been preparing this plan for several weeks.

Thus, the disabled athlete once again enjoys freedom. But Mouss must still be careful: he remains on the run. Especially since Mila was caught by the police.

However, the two lovebirds can count on the unexpected support of Léo, the police captain in Plus Belle La Vie. The reason ? Claire explained everything to him, which confirmed her intuition about Mazelle.

So, Barbara’s father (Léa François) will take all the risks so that the truth comes to light. For that, do we still have to find the witness to the accident at Mouss …

MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE: THERE ARE GREAT RISKS

This is without counting the determination of Mazelle, desperate to have the skin of Mouss. The corrupt policeman from Plus Belle La Vie goes out of his way to eliminate him. Once and for all…

To reach his fans, the latter will call on a recidivist killer, well known in the Mistral. Who will Mazelle ask then?

Thus, Leo will have to be extra vigilant and activate to send him behind bars as well. A plan that will not be easy.

But to save and exonerate Mouss, minutes count. So, business to follow in the Marseille soap opera Plus Belle La Vie …



