More beautiful life: Mouss is finally approaching victory!

Mouss does everything to make Mazelle fall into Plus belle la vie. The young man will face the only witness to his accident.

For several weeks, Mazelle has been doing everything to get rid of Mouss in Plus belle la vie. The young man will cross paths with the only witness to the car crash. Please note, the article contains spoilers.

The investigation moves forward in Plus belle la vie. For several weeks, Mouss has found himself at the heart of a new intrigue. Several years ago, the young man was hit by a car and left in a coma. He subsequently became disabled and the driver never came to his aid.

Fans have learned that Mazelle was responsible for Mouss’s accident. The commissioner knows that the young man remembers him and does everything to bring him down. Indeed, Luna’s friend intends to find evidence against him.

So Mazelle disguised a murder in order to send Mouss in Plus belle la vie to prison. The young man struggles to prove his innocence and managed to escape during the Prime thanks to Luna and Mila.

Nevertheless, now Luna’s boyfriend must do everything to find evidence against Mazelle. The investigation will take an important turn in the next few episodes.

MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE: MOUSS MEETS THE WITNESS OF HIS ACCIDENT!

Mazelle trembles at the thought of Mouss filing a complaint against him in Plus belle la vie. So, he hired a henchman to have him killed. However, since the escape, Sid does not know where the young man is and the latter is very discreet.

Since the escape, Mouss has been posing as a homeless person and is unrecognizable. The young man does everything to find evidence against Mazelle and seems to have a lead. In the next episode, Luna’s friend is going to meet a young girl.

The latter will give him a room in the street and Mouss will understand that she is the only witness to the car crash. So he’s going to want to get closer to her in order to know if she has seen Mazelle’s face.

The young girl could well be capital in order to bring down Mazelle in Plus belle la vie. So, Mila will do everything to contact her and even go so far as to give her private lessons! So, will his plan work? Case to follow!



