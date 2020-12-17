More beautiful life: Luna any more in love with Pavel?

Nothing is going well in Plus belle la vie. Pavel’s betrayal does not pass. Injured, Luna seems determined to turn the page with the latter

Pavel has seen better days in “Plus belle la vie”. Irina’s father has struggled to gain respect at Les Baumettes since the other inmates learned he betrayed Mouss. To make matters worse, Luna seems to want to draw a line on him.

Recently in “Plus belle la vie”, Mouss managed to escape from Les Baumettes! Indeed, Mila successfully piloted the helicopter to free it.

But the lovebirds had to face many hazards before they were successful. Claire was late in giving the badge to Luna because of Rousset who ended up understanding her real intentions thanks to her son.

Fortunately, Sophie’s colleague was able to count on Léo to succeed in her mission. For her part, Allison’s sister was delayed by her mother who got into trouble again because of her bad company.

As for Luna, she no longer seemed to believe in Mouss’s escape plan after Pavel’s betrayal. In addition, Stan also put his two cents in wanting to take the place of Mila’s darling at the last minute!

Fortunately, Mouss didn’t give in and his efforts paid off. Soon in “Plus belle la vie”, it will be time to settle scores.

MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE: LUNA WANTS TO SCRAP PAVEL WITH HER LIFE!

During the bounty of “Plus belle la vie”, Doctor Livia called for a “mutiny” to facilitate Mouss’s escape during the theater performance. Since then, the detainees have taken control at Les Baumettes.

Unfortunately, Luna will become a hostage because she failed to escape at the right time.

Despite her bitterness towards Pavel … She will save his life when the other prisoners want to kill him after learning of her betrayal of Mouss.

However, Mirta’s daughter now seems to hate him. As she wanted to hand deliver her meal tray to him … One of the Liberati who watches over Pavel’s every move is going to question him about his feelings.

“He no longer has any power over me,” Luna assures her of her ex-boyfriend. And to conclude before leaving their cell: “I no longer feel anything for him”.

Words that seem to complete the main concern. Case to be continued in “Plus belle la vie”.



