Plus belle la vie: Leo will leave the police for Claire!

A new twist is coming in “Plus belle la vie”! Léo Castelli will leave the police to focus on his personal life. For several weeks in “Plus belle la vie”, Léo has been on cloud nine! And for good reason, he spins the perfect love with Claire. Barbara’s father is ready to leave everything to make their story work.

Some Mistralians have seen better days in “Plus belle la vie”. At the moment, Samia seems totally lost in her love life.

Then engaged to Hadrien, the young woman realized that she still loved Jean-Paul! Hoping for a comeback with her ex, Lucie’s mother decided to call off her wedding at the last minute.

For his part, Patrick’s colleague made a pretty blunder with Irina. The day of their union, Boher pronounced Lea’s first name at the time of the vows.

But this terrible slip will cost him dearly! Soon in “Plus belle la vie”, Pavel is determined to make him pay for his mistake. And to do so, he will attack those around him.

MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE: LEO WANTS TO LIVE HIS LOVE STORY IN THE GREAT DAY WITH CLAIRE!

Fortunately, fans of “Plus belle la vie” are also following other, much happier storylines. And one of them focuses on Leo Castelli!

Over the past few weeks, Kevin’s boss has been getting closer to Claire. He also helped her hide Mouss after his escape from the Baumettes.

Despite the arrest of the terrible Commissioner Mazelle who had laid him off, Léo Castelli does not seem motivated to return to service. Quite the contrary!

Being madly in love with Claire, the famous captain of “Plus belle la vie” will surprise everyone around him when he announces his resignation from the police. But his former colleagues will always be able to count on him if necessary!

Now Barbara’s dad wants to spend more time with his sweetheart. Even if it means helping him at the Mistral bar from time to time!



