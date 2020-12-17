More beautiful life: Commissioner Mazelle fires Léo!

In the next episode of the Plus Belle La Vie series, Commissioner Mazelle will remove Léo Castelli from the police and will fire him.

This Monday, December 21, 2020, from 8:20 p.m. on France 3, the channel will broadcast a new episode of Plus Belle La Vie. Commissioner Mazelle is going to lay off Léo Castelli!

It’s over for Léo Castelli! In the Marseille series Plus Belle La Vie, broadcast on the France 3 channel, Commissioner Mazelle struggles to remove him from the police.

Indeed, Barbara’s father (Léa François) bothers him. The latter is about to uncover the truth about Mouss’s accident two years ago.

Thus, the police officer goes out of his way to prove Mazelle’s indictment in this accident, and all of his shenanigans. So, the latter tries, by all means, to find the witness.

If Leo Castelli were to find this woman, the investigation could tip over. Mouss’s hell in prison may be over. As for Mazelle, he could be sent behind bars.

However, the Commissioner of Plus Belle La Vie wants to prevent him from searching. So Mazelle pulls Leo away from the police. A layoff that he justifies by the fact that he had nothing to do at the boarding school, where he can find the witness.

MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE: WHAT ABOUT MOUSS?

Meanwhile, viewers of Plus Belle La Vie follow another plot. Between Samia and Jean-Paul, it comes and goes. The former lovebirds argue and reconcile, constantly.

For Christmas, those who are both to get married on the same day are going to have fun again. The reason ? Neither of them bought Lucie’s long-awaited video game.

Thus, they will argue like an old couple! So the Pope of Plus Belle La Vie will agree to save the day. He will then buy the gift for their daughter in their place.

However, he gives a condition to Jean-Paul: he must celebrate New Years Eve with a homeless person to be forgiven. Which will not be pie …



