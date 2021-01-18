More beautiful life: Boher bids farewell to his colleagues!

In the next episodes of Plus Belle La Vie, the character Jean-Paul Boher will totally change his life. Attention spoilers! Since the disappearance of Samia in the soap opera Plus Belle La Vie, Jean-Paul Boher has had a click. He’s about to change his life.

The change is now. Since his arrival in Plus Belle La Vie, Jean-Paul Boher has been in the police force. Besides, he’s one of the best people.

However, Lucie’s dad can’t take it anymore. Since the disappearance of Samia, played by Fabienne Carat, the father has not stopped asking questions.

Thus, Jean-Paul Boher has finally made his decision: he is leaving the police station, once and for all. For his colleagues, the situation is difficult to accept.

It must be said that a few days earlier, it was the great Léo Castelli who left them. Two starts in Plus Belle La Vie in such a short time is tough enough.

So Jean-Paul Boher said goodbye to all his relatives. Ariane, with whom relations are more or less strained, asks her for a hug. How moving!

MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE: IT HAS A NEW ROLE

In any case, Jean-Paul Boher’s change of life in Plus Belle La Vie is not radical either. And for good reason, Lucie’s father still bathes in the environment.

The reason ? Thanks to his friend Léa, now deputy mayor, he takes charge of the municipal police force. With all the difficulties that this implies.

Indeed, the former Plus Belle La Vie policeman finds himself confronted with many hardships. Especially since her daughter’s mother has still not been found.

So, what will be his future in the Marseille soap opera? Will his new job please him? Did he make the right choice? At the moment, it is still too early to tell. So, business to follow …