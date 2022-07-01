More bad news for Amber Heard? The actress is reportedly still under investigation over the previous incident

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s long legal battle has made headlines over the years, but definitely flared up after they met for a defamation lawsuit in Virginia. As a result, the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean came out the winner, and his ex-wife ordered him to pay him $ 10 million. And there may be some more bad news for Amber Heard, as the actress is reportedly still under investigation over the previous incident.

Back in 2015, Amber Heard found herself in a difficult situation with the Australian authorities due to the illegal importation into the country without declaring her Yorkshire Terriers Pistol and Boo, which she owned with Johnny Depp. She initially pleaded guilty and the case was closed, but according to The Daily Mail, this case may come back to bite her.

While Amber Heard may still need to figure out how to pay Johnny Depp those millions of dollars, things are also reportedly heating up due to her legal troubles in Australia. Namely, because the authorities are reportedly investigating Heard for perjury. In particular, that she lied to the Australian authorities about how she imported the dogs into the country.

In the worst case, Amber Heard could receive up to 14 years in prison in Australia. Of course, there are a number of circumstances that can prevent this. Firstly, the actress could just stay away from the country if the authorities do not extradite her. We just need to see how the drama unfolds, and whether Hurd actually ends up in another extensive lawsuit.

According to the report, the 2015 incident once again found itself in the spotlight of people Down Under thanks to Johnny Depp’s 2020 libel case against The Sun. Depp’s former manager Kevin Murphy has reportedly told a court that Amber Heard asked him to lie under oath about dogs in Australia. We just have to wait and see how this situation develops.

As mentioned earlier, Johnny Depp was the clear winner when the verdict of the jury in the defamation case was finally announced. Amber Heard was found guilty on three counts of defamation and ordered to pay her ex-husband about $ 10 million. This amount is, without a doubt, a crushing financial blow, since her lawyer even officially stated that she would not be able to pay. It is currently unclear whether Depp and his team will really pursue these millions.

Given Amber Heard’s financial situation and her possible Down-Under problems, smart Money says she’ll want to try to find more acting work as soon as possible. But that may be easier said than done, thanks to how viral her testimony has become. Although she is set to appear in the sequel to Aquaman, Heard currently has no plans for other films.

Amber Heard will appear in the movie “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” on March 17, 2023. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.