More about the spin starring Millie Bobby Brown

Whistleblower Daniel Richtman just revealed that Netflix is ​​working on an Eleven spinoff series for actress Millie Bobby Brown. While we don’t know much about what the streaming giant is planning yet, there’s a lot we can guess at here.

On the one hand, Stranger Things has been a success since it was first released on Netflix in 2016, at the center of that success has been Millie Bobby Brown who is now 16 years old, is the star of two successful Netflix projects and has signed for more.

So it would make sense that Netflix wanted to continue to build on the success they have had with both it and Stranger Things, so it would be even more profitable to bring the two together for a new project.

What would a Millie Bobby Brown spin-off be about? It seems likely that we still don’t know enough answers for that. The fourth season of Stranger Things is currently in production, it is unknown when the spinoff series will happen.

We also don’t know how many more seasons of Stranger Things there will be, or if the spinoff series will begin airing before the end of the main show. It seems to be a likely possibility that the spinoff series will follow Eleven on a personal journey.

Similarly, that could be doing more to uncover its own backstory. Alternatively, she could go out into the world and discover more people like her, we already saw a taste of this with the character of Millie Bobby Brown in season three. Could Eleven join more powerful characters? Will we see her do more to explore new dangers in the world?

If this project happens with Millie Bobby Brown, we may find more clues from the story when they are interviewed about their inspirations for the spinoff series. In terms of who else would be involved in the spinoff of the young actress, we also know that Matt and Ross Duffer signed a multi-year deal for projects at Netflix.

Let’s remember that the Duffer Brothers are the team that created Stranger Things and have been showrunners of the series. Their blanket multi-year agreement is to create new movies and TV series for the streaming service, so it makes sense, then, that one of those projects could be a Stranger Things spin-off starring Millie Bobby Brown.



