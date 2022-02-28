Morbius Unleashes The Darkness In His Spectacular Final Trailer

Morbius: The new Sony Pictures movie based on the Marvel character will be released on April 1 in theaters. After several delays due to the coronavirus, Morbius will finally see the light of day. The new movie based on the Marvel character is just around the corner and Sony Pictures has shared this suggestive final trailer, which you can see just above these lines. Discover the story of Doctor Morbius, an anti-hero who has no bad intentions, although the situation turns against him when he decides to carry out some experiments.

Morbius is not a conventional superhero movie. The main character is a person suffering from an extra blood disease. Therefore, the doctor tries to find a cure at all costs that allows him and others who suffer the same ordeal to improve. Fortunately or unfortunately, he begins to experiment on himself and ends up becoming a kind of vampire.

Cast of Morbius

“What at first appears to be a radical success soon triggers a darkness within him. Will Good prevail over Evil? Or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new needs? ”, The official synopsis notes. Morbius stars Jared Leto (Suicide Squad) and features stars like Matt Smith (The Crown), Jared Harris (Foundation), Adria Arjona (True Detective) and Tyrese Gigson (Fast & Furious). Daniel Espinosa (Life, El Invitado and El Niño 44) is the director of the film.

In a recent trailer, Jared Leto himself appears in an interview in which he discusses the character’s background within the Marvel comics universe. It is a dark story that is still unknown if it will be linked in any way to the cinematic universe. It is not the same case as Spider-Man, a Sony Pictures production that has been part of the UCM from the beginning.

Morbius opens on April 1 only in theaters.