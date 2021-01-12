Morbius: Sony postpones Jared Leto movie again

Sony has announced that it will postpone the release of Morbius in theaters again. The comic book thriller, starring Jared Leto, is now due to hit the big screen on October 8th.

Morbius was originally scheduled for July 2020, however, with the new coronavirus pandemic, the studio was forced to postpone it until March this year. Now, with the new postponement, it is possible that other films will follow the same path in the coming days. With Warner playing all of its major films for HBO Max, Morbius’ move to after the summer in the US means that Sony does not expect a very optimistic scenario for the first half of this year.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa (Vida) and screenplay signed by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (both from Lost in Space), Morbius is based on the eponymous villain from Marvel Comics. The film tells the story of a biochemist who becomes a vampire after trying to cure a rare blood disease. In addition to Leto, the cast features Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson.