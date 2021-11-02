Morbius Shows His Past In A Mysterious New Trailer In Spanish

Morbius: Sony Pictures presents the new trailer in Spanish for Morbius, the movie starring Jared Leto. It will hit theaters on January 21, 2022. Morbius shows unreleased footage in a new trailer. The film starring Jared Leto will be released in Spanish theaters on January 21, 2022. Sony Pictures will bring the Marvel vampire to the big screen to show us his past and how he became a villain. You can see the video at the top of the news.

What awaits us in Morbius?

The general public will be unaware of the presence of Michael Morbius, who has been part of the Spiderman universe for more than four decades. His antagonistic figure is born of a doctor who seeks treatment for his long illness. His failure to heal makes him the figure he is today: a vampire nurtured with a multitude of supernatural abilities. At the moment he has not transcended what role he will play in the universe that Sony Pictures has built with the Spiderman starring Tom Holland, or what happens with the series

“Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare bleeding disease, but inadvertently becomes infected with a form of vampirism,” reveals the producer in its official synopsis. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his fate, Dr. Morbius tries a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success, soon begins to reveal itself as a potentially worse remedy than the disease.

The film is directed by Daniel Espinosa, a renowned filmmaker whose long career includes Life, El Niño 44 and El Invinitado, among others. Jared Leto will be accompanied by performers such as Michael Keaton, Jared Harris, Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Archie Renaux, Tyrese Gibson, Corey Johnson, Clara Rosager, Al Madrigal, Ruth Horrocks and Amanda Pérez, among others.