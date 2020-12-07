Morbius: Jared Leto reveals character in Marvel trailer

Recently, a trailer released to promote the film Morbius in Japan brought a small initial message from Jared Leto, commenting on some important questions about the production.

The film focuses on one of the villains that are part of Marvel’s Spider-Man universe. The launch is scheduled for March 19, 2021.

Leto tells a little more about his character, explaining who Michael Morbius is. “It is an exciting role in an expanding universe,” he commented. “He’s a very complex character, that’s why he attracted me so much,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that, although they were created for Marvel, the rights of these characters currently belong to Sony Pictures. This new film even seems to add new elements to the world of the infamous scholar.

Check out the message from the actor and also the new international trailer:

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, Morbius will show the origin of the villain, since when he was just a scientist looking for a cure for his disease. However, accidentally, he ended up becoming a vampire and acquiring very insightful skills.

“He was born with a horrible disease, but he is really a talented person”, defended the actor. “As a young man, he was very curious about science and medicine and decided to dedicate his life to finding a cure for the disease he suffers, as well as others,” explained Leto. He added that Morbius was corrupted after the accident that occurred in his trajectory.

According to the actor, a phrase from the film could sum up the whole dramatic arc of his character. “He says he has been dying all his life and that he can now feel more alive than ever,” he revealed. “This battle between light and dark is something he will have throughout the film”, he emphasized about the plot that the public will see on the screens from next year.

In addition to Leto, the cast also features Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson and Jared Harris.

Morbius opens in theaters in March 2021!




