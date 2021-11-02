Morbius: Jared Leto Lives ‘Vampire’ In New Scenes In The Film

The film Morbius won a new teaser with unpublished scenes this Monday (1st). In the video, Jared Leto, the film’s protagonist, tells a little more about his experience playing one of the villains of the Spider-Man universe. “It was the kind of character I’ve never had the chance to play before. It will be fun to see where we take him,” he says.

Check out:

Who is #MORBIUS? Meet the brilliant Dr. Michael Morbius (@JaredLeto) and his powerful alter-ego, from the 50th anniversary of his Marvel comic debut to his first ever big screen appearance. A NEW TRAILER IS COMING TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/pNuXPTTc0d — Fandango (@Fandango) November 1, 2021

The teaser also gives more details about the villain’s powers, which include attracting bats and transforming into mist.

In addition to the teaser featuring Leto, the Fandango portal also revealed that the full trailer for the film is due out tomorrow (2).

The plot of Morbius

“Sick, with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering the same fate, Doctor Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon turns out to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.”

Also in the cast are Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Tyrese Gibson and Michael Keaton, the latter reprising his role as Vulture.

Morbius premieres on January 27, 2022.