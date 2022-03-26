Morbius: Jared Leto Comments On Possible Future Crossovers

Morbius is Sony’s newest bet for Marvel comics characters and will follow a doctor of the same name who turned out to be a pseudo-vampire while trying to cure himself of a rare blood disease.

Scheduled to premiere on April 1 of this year, the film features star Jared Leto giving life to the protagonist and, with the opening of the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Return Home, the actor commented on the possibilities of crossovers with the character in the future.

So, check out more details on Jared Leto’s statement about Morbius!

Jared Leto Insinuates Morbius Will Meet Other Marvel Characters

Previously set to be released in 2020, Morbius is getting closer and closer to hitting theaters and new questions about the anti-hero are being discussed by fans, including the possibility of the character entering the Marvel universe.

So, in a new video from Sony to promote the film, star Jared Leto talks about the possibility of crossovers with the protagonist, now that the multiverse has been officially explored in the movie Spider-Man: No Return Home.

The actor stated that “The Multiverse has officially opened up and there are all sorts of opportunities for villains to meet”, hinting that the character could appear in new productions, including Spider-Man, since Morbius is a villain of the character. in the comics.

While we don’t know what Sony and Marvel’s plans are for the characters, the studios are managing to work well together and could use this gap to explore more of the anti-hero’s appearances in the future of the MCU.

And you, do you expect to see the pseudo-vampire Morbius in a crossover with iconic Marvel characters in the future of the MCU?