Morbius Invites You To Explore The Character In His Latest Commercial

Morbius: Sony Pictures publishes the Morbius commercial in Spain. This small fragment invites us to discover the origin of the Marvel vampire. Morbius will be one of Sony Pictures’ bets for next year. The film starring Jared Leto will be released in Spanish theaters on January 28. The Marvel vampire, unknown to many fans of the MCU, will hit the big screen showing his origin. How did he become a villain? The question will be answered.

“How far are we allowed to go to fix something broken?” Says his latest commercial, which you can see at the head of this news.

Morbius, released January 28

Michael Morbius has been a part of the Spider-Man universe for just over four decades. Before being a terrifying villain to the arachnid he was a reputed physician in search of a treatment for his long illness. However, a fatal mistake during the process gave him the supernatural abilities that he boasts.

“Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare bleeding disease, but inadvertently becomes infected with a form of vampirism,” reveals the producer in its official synopsis. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his fate, Dr. Morbius tries a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success, soon begins to reveal itself as a potentially worse remedy than the disease. ”

He has not transcended at this time the role that he will play in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man universe, if they finally decide to give him that boost. The reception of the public is usually an important factor in this type of films about the origins of a certain character.

The film is directed by Daniel Espinosa, a renowned filmmaker whose long career shows Life and El Niño 44, among others. Jared Leto will be accompanied by performers such as Michael Keaton, Jared Harris, Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Archie Renaux, Tyrese Gibson, Corey Johnson, Clara Rosager, Al Madrigal, Ruth Horrocks and Amanda Pérez, among others.