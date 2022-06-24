David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Justin H. Min. Interview: The 3rd season of Umbrella Academy “Morbius” has finally become a hit… in the latest blockbuster, Morbius has finally become a relative hit in the world’s last blockbuster store. The Latest Blockbuster, located in Bend, Oregon, is the last DVD and video rental store of its kind. The latest blockbuster is the subject of a hilarious Twitter account of the same name, where the store posts both self-deprecating and smug content, playing up its existence after blockbusters closed en masse more than a decade ago.

Morbius, on the other hand, is something of a modern failure. In the Sony/Marvel movie, Jared Leto plays Dr. Michael Morbius, a man who, trying to recover from a rare blood disease, infects himself with something that causes a form of vampirism. When Morbius first hit theaters, it was both a critical and box office failure, significantly inferior to its main MCU competitors. However, this lackluster reception did not become the end of Morbius. The film inspired countless memes and parodies on the Internet (including the popular “it’s time for Morbin”) and the joking demand for “Morbius 2”, which prompted Sony to re-release the film in theaters. It was then that Morbius did something that few films had ever done before: it failed at the box office not once, but twice.

Instead of succeeding in any of its theatrical releases, “Morbius” has finally found a home in the latest blockbuster. A message on Twitter from user Don Mchall showed an image of Morbius DVDs displayed at the rental point. According to the report, 16 copies of Morbius can be rented in the latest blockbuster. At the moment, six copies have been seized.

Considering the recent double box office failure of Morbius, the rental of almost half of the DVD copies represents a stunning success for the Sony project. In fact, some argue that there’s something almost meta about Morbius being the hit of the latest blockbuster. The store itself is the subject of Internet memes and is constantly at risk of failure. In order for a movie like Morbius, saturated with memes, to succeed, it seems too comically perfect, given the status of a sardonic DVD rental store.

This newfound success of Morbius is a testament to the extravagant setbacks the film has suffered on its way to the big screen. Even for a movie outside of the main MCU franchise, a Marvel-based movie is rarely this bad, both financially and critically. Unfortunately, even with drawing attention to the meme, Morbius could not even gather enough noise for the audience to ironically go to see it in cinemas. Ultimately, it looks like Morbius’ biggest success will remain in the latest blockbuster.