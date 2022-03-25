Morbius: First Reactions Point To ‘Disappointing’ Film; Check Out

Morbius, Sony’s new movie in the Spider-Man universe, opens next Thursday (31) in Brazilian theaters and has generated discussions among the most anxious fans. The reactions of those who have watched the film, however, are not encouraging.

Last week, fans and select journalists attended a special screening of Morbius in the UK and, according to reactions from those in attendance, the film is ‘incoherent’ and ‘disjointed’.

Morbius is just as disjointed and boring as you expected it to be. Clearly butchered in an edit by a studio who had no clue what they wanted to do with it – not that there's a good film trapped in there. Mid credits are a joke but stick around if you like rolling your eyes pic.twitter.com/XxDvgYYWPF — Cameron Howe 🇺🇦 (@CamzoOG) March 24, 2022

Negative reactions

Film critic @RenGeekness claims the film fails in almost every way. “Bad plot, messy CGI, messy editing and sound mixing all result in absolute inconsistency,” he said.

Another viewer claims the film has the ‘worst post-credits scenes’. “Well, Morbius is as bad as you’d expect. A 2005 plot collides with visually confusing CGI to create a ‘festival to sleep’. But don’t worry, they’ve saved the worst for last. Featuring some of the worst aftermath scenes -credits you’ve seen, Sony is out of your control”.

The Escape Film Club profile also poked at Sony productions. “Morbius proves that no matter how many famous faces or brilliant visuals you add, Sony will always find a way to turn a basic narrative into something misunderstood.”

The screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless was also heavily criticized. It is worth remembering that the duo’s previous works have also been the target of harsh criticism in the past, with The Last Witch Hunter, starring Vin Diesel, and Gods of Egypt.