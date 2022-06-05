“Morbius” failed again at the box office — memes will not save the Marvel movie

Morbius failed at the box office again after Internet memes prompted Sony to re-release the film. The resounding success of Venom and its sequel prompted Sony to continue developing its Spider-Man universe by adding new games. Unfortunately, “Morbius” in 2022 did not come close to the figures of “Venom”, collecting only $ 163 million worldwide.

Initially, Morbius was supposed to be released back in 2020, but COVID postponed its release for two years. When it finally appeared, the film was met with harsh reviews from critics and currently has only a 17% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Perhaps the only place Morbius has succeeded is in the arena of Internet memes, thanks to a cascade of witty jokes referring to the Marvel bomb film. One particular Internet meme, a Power Rangers-inspired parody called “Morbin’ Time,” even caught the attention of star Jared Leto, who responded with his own prank video. Sony also reacted to the Morbius meme by announcing the re-release of the failed film in theaters.

Unfortunately, there is a big difference between people who want to laugh at a movie on the Internet and people who really want to go back and watch this movie at the cinema. Sony really learned that lesson over the weekend, as their Morbius reissue grossed just $300,000 on 1,037 screens (according to Forbes). As a result, the film was much inferior to the box office winner “Best Shooter: Maverick”, which grossed $86 million over the second weekend.

In fact, it’s hard to say exactly what Sony expected to achieve by bringing Morbius back to theaters for the second time. Perhaps they hoped to look good by reacting cheerfully to fan memes. Or maybe they really believed that the hype associated with memes would somehow grow into the box office of a movie that failed for the first time and is already available at home. In the end, all they really achieved was to remind people that Morbius was not very good and suffered a complete fiasco in cinemas.

But, of course, the failure of Morbius, most likely, will not change Sony’s plans to continue creating its cinematic Spider-Man universe. Indeed, Morbius himself creates the supposed film “The Sinister Six”, where Michael Keaton’s Vulture appears in not one, but two confusing episodes in the middle of the credits. And then there’s Kraven the Hunter, another likely film about the Sinister Six, which is due to be released in 2023. It is reported that the film “Madame Web” is also being prepared for release with Dakota Johnson in the title role. Venom 3 also seems inevitable at the moment. What doesn’t seem likely is the real Morbius 2, even if Summer really wants to make a sequel. Let’s hope that Morbius’ second failure at the box office will convince Sony that Leto’s character doesn’t have enough fans to make his own films. However, Morbius could probably work in a team together with Vulture, Kraven, Venom and other Spider-Man characters, whose names will be announced later.