Morbius: Director May Have Confirmed Venom’s Participation In The Film

Morbius has been raising expectations since it was announced that the character would be played by star Jared Leto. However, they are escalating in a way that fans already imagine the film as the centerpiece of a huge crossover between films like Venom and Spider-Man. All due to a possible oversight of director Daniel Espinosa commenting on a participation of Tom Hardy in the work.

It all started with an interview on the Moviezine website, in which Espinoza compared what it was like to work with films in his country, Sweden, and in Hollywood. To the portal, the director said: “When you walk around there, it feels like a Swedish production, but when you look at the schedule and read names like Michael Keaton, Jared Leto and Tom Hardy, it’s very exciting.”

What seemed like a simple compliment took on gigantic proportions precisely because Tom Hardy is the interpreter of Venom. If that wasn’t enough, since the first images of the filming set, fans had already speculated the symbiote’s presence in a photo that shows the character’s face with graffiti.

At the same time, it’s important to remember that the director has already worked with actor Tom Hardy in the film Hidden Crimes (2015), making the statement may have been just a mention of an old work between the two. The way is to wait for more news.