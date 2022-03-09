Morbius Challenges The Epic In His New Trailer: Cure Or Curse

Morbius: Sony Pictures has everything ready for the film’s release in April. The film starring Jared Leto will introduce us to the Marvel antihero. Sony has released a new trailer for Morbius, one of the most iconic and legendary antiheroes in the Marvel universe. As part of the universe that Venom also inhabits, Sony Pictures’ Universe of Marvel characters is taking shape.

This time it is the turn of the scientist Michael Morbius, who will have to deal with a deadly degenerative disease. To avoid this, Morbius exposes himself to a possible curse that will turn him into a bloodthirsty vampire.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa (‘Life’, ‘The Guest’, ‘The 44th Child’), Jared Leto (‘Dallas Buyers Club’) plays Dr. Michael Morbius. In the cast we will also find actors of the stature of Matt Smith (‘The Crown’), Jared Harris (‘Chernobyl’), Adria Arjona (‘True Detective’) and Tyrese Gibson (‘Fast & Furious Saga’, ‘Transformers Saga’). ‘).

What is Morbius about? official synopsis

Morbius is one of the most conflicted characters in Marvel. The character will make the leap to the big screen for the first time following in the footsteps of the Japanese publisher’s two previous productions: Venom: There Will Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home, both of which were highly successful at the box office. This time, Oscar winner Jared Leto will be transformed into this anti-hero, Michael Morbius, a dangerous guy who suffers from a serious illness: a blood disorder.

Michael is determined to save people who suffer the same fate; not in vain, he will make a desperate bet that, unfortunately, unleashes a great darkness within him. Good or evil? What will win? Will Morbius fall to the curse?

Sony Pictures, the latest Marvel legend, will make the leap to the big screen this April 1, 2022 only in theaters.

If you plan to see all the movies of the Universe of Marvel characters from Sony Pictures, in this article we review all the available productions and all those that are to come in the future.