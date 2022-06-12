Morbid Metal gameplay trailer shows a fight similar to Devil May Cry

A brand new indie hack-and-slash game for Steam called Morbid Metal seems to convey the stylish and intense action of the Devil May Cry series in a harsh post-apocalyptic setting. Morbid Metal was first announced back in February, and it was one of many upcoming projects showcased during the live broadcast of the Future Games Show as part of the celebration of Summer Game Fest 2022.

While Thursday’s Summer Game Fest event mostly drew attention to AAA-grade blockbusters like Gotham Knights and Street Fighter 6, Saturday was devoted to small Steam releases in a wide variety of genres. The live broadcasts of the Future Games Show and Guerrilla Collective 3.0 showcased a wide range of bizarre games, such as WrestleQuest (which depicts real grappling icons as allies that the player can summon in turn-based RPG battles), Brewmaster (in which players create perfect beers by mixing ingredients) and The Last Faith (the name in the genre 2D metroidvania, which is compared to Bloodborne because of the Gothic art style).

In addition, during the live broadcast of the Future Game Show (via the official GamesRadar channel on YouTube), viewers saw a new trailer for Morbid Metal, an upcoming hack-and-slash game created by the Pho3lix development studio, consisting of one person. In Morbid Metal, the player chooses one of four robot warriors who travel through a ruined world and destroy massive enemies with quick dodges and stylish slashing blows. Each playable character has their own weapons and abilities, which they reveal in the trailer on the mech when heavy metal is playing in the background. Although there is currently no official release date for Morbid Metal, interested players can currently add the game to the Steam wish list, and developer Felix Sade has promised that it will be available “soon”.

Thanks to the emphasis on dynamic fights, stylish aerial combos and crushing rock music, Morbid Metal is also compared to first-class action games such as Bayonetta, Nier: Automata and Devil May Cry. The Devil May Cry series has recently returned to the spotlight thanks to the 2019 game Devil May Cry 5, which was well received after the divisive DMC: Devil May Cry in 2013. different games, but the harsh atmosphere and dynamic action that can be seen in Morbid Metal can set it apart from other similar games.

There are currently no official plans to release another Devil May Cry game, although the success of Devil May Cry 5 has sparked rumors about the next installment of the dynamic demon-fighting franchise. Meanwhile, Morbid Metal looks like a promising replacement thanks to its intense combos and grunge performance. We hope that Morbid Metal will continue to publish information about the development and possibly announce an official release date in the coming months.