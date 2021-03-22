Moral Sense, the new movie SNSD’s Seohyun and U-KISS Jun

Korean entertainment continues with its 2021 premieres, this time with a film starring idols from pioneering K-pop groups SNSD and U-KISS.

SNSD’s Seohyun and U-KISS’s Jun will become a quirky couple in the upcoming Netflix movie “Moral Sense. Two K-pop legends will star in a daring and different love story.

The idols of both groups debuted in the second generation of Hallyu. Although they have stayed away from the stage, his career as actors has been growing. They have both participated in some Korean dramas , but for Seohyun this will be her big screen debut.

According to a statement from the Netflix platform , it was revealed that his next production will be titled “Moral Sense” and will star Girl’s Generation’s Seohyun and U-KISS’s Jun.Until now, the release date was not revealed or when the filming will begin, but we will tell you the first details of this story.

The Korean entertainment is characterized by creating original stories and this is no exception, as it will address a daring love story . Seohyun has acted in productions like “So i Married an Anti-Fan,” meanwhile, Jun has made appearances in dramas like Imitation , which will premiere soon and show the world of K-pop.

MORAL SENSE, SEOHYUN’S DARE MOVIE BY SNSD

According to the first reports, the film will be released directly on the streaming platform, it is not known if it will be worldwide or only on the local version of Netflix . The plot revolves around two co-workers, one of them keeps a great secret, while the other tries to help him.

Seohyun will play “Jung Ji Woo” , a company employee who unintentionally discovers her partner’s tastes and preferences for women. Although it turns out to be something very peculiar, she decides to help him in his relationships.

Jun will play “Jung Ji Hoo”,a man who is looking for a daring and very specific type of relationship. When his secret is discovered, he will have no choice but to accept the help offered by “Jung Ji Woo”.

The movie is inspired by the webtoon of the same name. Fans were excited after the news, not only because of the kind of daring story the comic addresses, but because they will also see two K-pop legends together that promise great on-screen chemistry.

This movie promises to have a very original and daring plot.