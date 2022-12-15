Moonlight Announced The Single “GOSSIP” Featuring Tom Morello

Måneskin have announced a new single featuring Tom Morello called “GOSSIP”.

The song was released on January 13, 2023 and is expected to appear on the third album of the Italian rockers “RUSH!”, which will be released a week later, on January 20.

“GOSSIP” features lead singer and guitarist of Rage Against The Machine Morello, with whom the band member poses in an image posted on Twitter today (December 15).

At the time of writing, Måneskin has not yet released a track list for “RUSH!” Other songs released this year that may be included in the album include “The Loneliest”, “Supermodel” and “If I Can Dream”, the latter of which was included in the soundtrack to the Baz Luhrmann biopic about Elvis.

GOSSIP feat. @tmorello. Our new single out January 13th, 2023 ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/0n31DzDZm5 — MåneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) December 14, 2022

It is unknown what “GOSSIP” might sound like, however, the band stated that the album as a whole was inspired by Radiohead.

The band told NME in a recent In Conversation video chat about how they drew inspiration from the original band during the writing and recording process of “RUSH!”

Referring to their 2022 single “The Loneliest”, frontman Damiano David said, “People have our aesthetic — now we have to show the inside.”

Bassist Victoria De Angelis added: “It’s a new side for our new audience, but we’ve always played ballads. This has always been a big part of our music, so with this we tried to experiment a little more with the sound. We listened to Radiohead a lot, where they work a lot with pedals.”

Speaking further about the influence they have taken over from Radiohead, David said: “I think the inspiration we got from Radiohead was to focus on creating a very specific world for each song.

“It’s something they do very, very well, so we tried to create this amazing atmosphere. They really create an image of what you’re listening to, and that inspired us.”

Meanwhile, Iggy Pop praised Moneskin after his recent collaboration with Italian rock provocateurs in their track “I Wanna Be Your Slave”.

The original version of the song appeared on the second album of the Italian band “Teatro d’ira: Vol. I’, and previously hit the top 10 of the official UK singles chart before it was reworked with Pop vocals.

In a recent cover interview with NME Big Read, Pop welcomed the band after working with them.

He said, “This is a really strong band. [Damiano David] is an amazing singer and bassist, [Victoria de Angelis] is really good at this position and doesn’t overdo it, but on stage and in their videos she really stays with the message, wow, she’s a firework.

“The guitar player [Thomas Raggi] is smooth and powerful, somewhere north of Joe Perry. The drummer [Ethan Torchio] is very smart, he plays rock, but I think he understands that there is a wider group of people who have heard dance music, techno and synthetic music, so he also plays very simple four-four beats. ”

Maneskin, who became famous after winning the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, will return to London to perform at The O2 on May 8, 2023 (tickets can be found here). The concert will be part of an extended European tour that will begin in February.

A series of concerts in North America is scheduled for the period from late October to mid-December 2022 (tickets can be found here). You can see the full live route of Måneskin here.